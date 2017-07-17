Gunman sought following Hartford murder

Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.More >
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.More >
A mother who recently gave birth to twins hilariously recreated Beyoncé’s baby announcement photo, and it's pretty spot on.More >
A mother who recently gave birth to twins hilariously recreated Beyoncé’s baby announcement photo, and it's pretty spot on.More >
A former Georgia teacher--who was arrested in 2016 for having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student--told a judge on Friday that she was not at fault for the encounters because the teen coerced her.More >
A former Georgia teacher--who was arrested in 2016 for having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student--told a judge on Friday that she was not at fault for the encounters because the teen coerced her.More >
Police in Hartford are investigating a homicide that happened on Sunday afternoon.More >
Police in Hartford are investigating a homicide that happened on Sunday afternoon.More >
Police are responding to an incident on Englewood Avenue in Waterbury.More >
Police are responding to an incident on Englewood Avenue in Waterbury.More >
Most of next week will be warm and humid with temperatures a little above July averages. Highs Monday through Thursday will be in the 80s. We might even come close to 90 degrees on a couple of those days. Although the threat of a shower or thunderstorm will be low Monday and Tuesday, they can’t be ruled out.More >
Most of next week will be warm and humid with temperatures a little above July averages. Highs Monday through Thursday will be in the 80s. We might even come close to 90 degrees on a couple of those days. Although the threat of a shower or thunderstorm will be low Monday and Tuesday, they can’t be ruled out.More >
An Indiana woman who called off her $30,000 wedding threw a party Saturday for the homeless at the swanky event center she had booked for the reception.More >
An Indiana woman who called off her $30,000 wedding threw a party Saturday for the homeless at the swanky event center she had booked for the reception.More >
Police said a 14-year-old New Haven boy is in critical condition after being shot in New Haven.More >
Police said a 14-year-old New Haven boy is in critical condition after being shot in New Haven.More >