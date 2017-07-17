Gunman sought following Hartford murder

A man was killed during a Sunday afternoon shooting near Westland and Garden streets in Hartford. (WFSB)

Police in Hartford continue to search for a gunman after a man was found shot in the head on Sunday.

The victim was found on a bench in the area of Westland and Garden streets in the city's north end.

Police said it happened around 2 p.m.

Sunday, Hartford police's major crimes unit was out interviewing people in the area and reviewing surveillance video.

The latest homicide has taken its toll on the community.

Community leader Rev. Henry Brown called for the violence to stop.

"We've been hearing the same thing for the last 15 years what everybody's going to do to clean up the city of Hartford and make it safer for the people that live here in Hartford," Brown said. "I'm still waiting on that day to happen."

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

There's no word on a motive or if a suspect has been identified.

