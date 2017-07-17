Motorcyclist killed in Sprague crash

A 22-year-old man from Norwich was killed in a weekend motorcycle crash, according to state police.

Gregory Cruz died after his motorcycle collided with a curb on Main Street, just east of the intersection with River Street on Sunday, troopers said.

The bike continued off of the road and Cruz was thrown from it.

Cruz struck a utility pole along the roadside.

Troopers said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

They are still investigating why Cruz hit the curb.

