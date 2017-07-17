15-year-olds arrested in West Haven for sifting through unlocked vehicles

Two 15-year-olds were arrested for pulling on car door handles and gaining access to at least one of them.

According to West Haven police, several youths were on bicycles on York Street early Monday morning.

A caller witnessed them testing door handles to see if they were unlocked.

When police arrived, they fled.

However, two of them were found nearby and arrested. Their bicycles were seized.

Police said they recovered a stolen cellphone from one of them.

Because of their age, their identities have not been released.

Both were released into the custody of their parents, police said.

