Summer weather returns but with chances for storms

The heat and humidity of summer has returned, but with it comes a chance for some thunderstorms.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon said that will be the theme over the days ahead, along with temperatures ranging from 85 to 90.

He did say that the storms would be isolated.

"Although the threat of a shower or thunderstorm will be low [Monday], they can’t be ruled out as a disturbance moves through the northeast," Dixon said.

The greatest chance will be west and northwest of Connecticut later in the day.

"Any storms that do develop could produce heavy rain, frequent lightning and perhaps some gusty wind," Dixon said.

Connecticut will have a greater chance to see some storms on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"Late Thursday, a front will approach bringing another chance for rain/storms," Dixon said. "It should clear southern New England by Friday morning, bringing lower humidity as we close out the week."

He also said the state could see its third heatwave of the year later in the week.

"Remember we need three consecutive days [of] 90 or higher to achieve 'heat wave' status," Dixon said. "It may come down to a degree or two!"

Saturday appears to be dry, but Sunday could be unsettled.

Dixon said there is a chance for heavier rain and thunderstorms during the second half of the weekend as a storm system may move through the state.

