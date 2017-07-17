10 years later, shocking home invasion haunts a quiet suburb

Jennifer Hawke-Petit, Hayley Petit and Michaela Petit were killed during a home invasion in Cheshire 10 years ago. Dr. William Petit was severely hurt, but survived. (WFSB)

It's been 10 years since three members of the Petit family were killed in their suburban Connecticut home by two men who terrorized them for hours.

Jennifer Hawke-Petit and her two daughters, 17-year-old Hayley and 11-year-old Michaela, were killed in Cheshire on July 23, 2007. Dr. William Petit was severely wounded but survived.

It's a day seared in the memories of all involved.

Hawke-Petit's sister, Cynthia Hawke-Renn, says on most anniversaries of the murders she suddenly wakes up around 3 a.m. and imagines her relatives' suffering over the next seven hours.

Bank manager Mary Lyons recalls the fear in Hawke-Petit's eyes as she withdrew $15,000 that morning, under the threat that her family would be harmed.

The killers, Joshua Komisarjevsky (koh-mih-sar-JEV'-skee) and Steven Hayes, are serving life in prison.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.