Hamden police seek man accused of exposing himself to 2 young girls

Police in Hamden said they are looking for a man who reportedly exposed himself to two young girls on Saturday.

They said they responded to Maher Avenue around 5:30 p.m.

The girls were selling rocks in front of their home when the suspect approached.

Police said he stopped and bought a rock from the girls.

Moments later, he returned in his vehicle and told the girls that he wanted another.

As one of the girls approached, she saw him "playing" with his exposed genitals, police said. The man also made a lewd comment.

The man then fled toward Lincoln Street.

The suspect was described as being a man in his late 30s who was bald. He wore round-framed glasses and a black shirt.

His car was described as a 2-door silver Honda Accord.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamden police at 203-230-4030.

