PD: Car fire in Milford 'intentionally set'

Police are asking for the public’s help finding the people responsible for a motor vehicle fire in Milford last month.

Firefighters were called to a car fire at 65 Crestwood Rd. on June 28. Police said, “the fire in the vehicle was intentionally set by an unknown person(s).”

Investigators have gathered surveillance video from the area in which, two vehicles are seen speeding away from the area just before the fire. Police did not give a description of the vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamden police at 203-783-4761 or 203-877-1465 or via email jcortes@ci.milford.ct.us.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.