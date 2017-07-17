Labor unions to vote on concessions package

State employees are voting on a two-year, $1.5 billion labor concessions package on Monday.

The deal is considered critical to balancing the state's budget. The unions are expected to present the results on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, state lawmakers will also return to the State Capital on Tuesday, but not to vote on a budget.

The House Democrats will be in a closed-door budget caucus meeting.

Meanwhile, the Republicans said they are disappointed and not surprised another vote has been delayed.

