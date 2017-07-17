Painted rocks having people looking high and low in Enfield

The search is on in Enfield for little rock treasures.

They could be tucked under a tree, planted in a garden or blended into the middle of a mailbox.

Facebook is fueling a scavenger hunt for colorful rocks.

"It’s a chase," said Julie Porter of Enfield. "Yesterday we were driving around for about two hours looking for rocks and the girls had a good time."

The rocks have been showing up all over town for the last few weeks.

"It’s just kind of fun to make them too because you are getting to use your imagination on the rocks," said Sophie Trosen of Enfield.

They're hand-painted and hidden.

Then, a clue is posted over social media to more than 700 so-called hunters.

Those who follow along on the Facebook page can find a hint about a watermelon, for example. It led Eyewitness News to a produce stand and a brightly-colored rock.

"It’s gives you a chance to go out and find some cool stuff," said Britney Porter of Enfield.

Organizers hope it simply brightens someone's day. Many of the rocks have a message.

"'Don’t stop', 'keep going,' 'you make my day' [and] 'I love you,' [are some of the messages]," Porter said. "It’s nice. It’s a random act of kindness and it has a really good message to send to people."

