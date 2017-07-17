BBB says take precautions before paying collection agency

If you owe debt to a collection agency, you may want to double check if you really owe that money.

The Connecticut Better Business Bureau says you shouldn't open your wallet too quickly.

Instead, send a letter to the collector requesting a debt validation document to prove you actually owe money.

Also, check the calendar, because Connecticut has a six-year statute of limitations for debt collection.

In addition, people are advised to get contact information so that they can reach the debt collector in case they need more information.

