Continued Hot/Humid, Somewhat Unsettled

MONDAY RECAP…

It was a warm and humid day across most of Connecticut today. The mercury has risen into the middle 80s in the Hartford metro area with lower 80s in the Litchfield Hills. An onshore breeze has kept the shoreline a bit cooler, as temperatures were in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees there. Dew point temperatures were in the 65-70 degree range in most places, so if you were outside today, it felt quite muggy.

A cold front well to our west has produced numerous showers and thunderstorms over central and eastern Pennsylvania, Upstate New York, and Vermont. But thanks to a large area of high pressure over the western Atlantic, these storms have not reached us. While we cannot rule out an isolated shower or storm later on in western Connecticut, we think the vast majority of the state will remain dry.

WARM & MUGGY TONIGHT…

Any isolated showers and thunderstorms that do develop will quickly come to an end this evening as we lose the daytime heating and the atmosphere stabilizes. The rest of the night will be partly cloudy, but the humidity will remain elevated, which will only allow temperatures to bottom out anywhere from the middle 60s in Litchfield County to the lower 70s along the shoreline. Some patchy fog may develop towards morning, especially near Long Island Sound.

HOT & HUMID TOMORROW & WEDNESDAY – ISOLATED STORMS…

The high pressure system will continue to provide us with warmth and humidity tomorrow, as highs will climb into the middle and upper 80s with dew points in the upper 60s. However, a disturbance passing to our north will provide a somewhat better chance of thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon than this afternoon. While not every town will get a storm, those that do develop could produce some heavy rainfall and gusty winds.



Wednesday’s high temperatures will be a couple of degrees warmer than tomorrow’s, which means inland locations may reach or exceed 90 degrees! Southerly winds will keep shore locations cooler, with highs only getting into the middle 80s there.



Both tomorrow night and Wednesday night will be uncomfortable for sleeping without air conditioning, as lows will only fall to a couple of degrees either side of 70.

BETTER CHANCE OF STORMS THURSDAY AFTERNOON/NIGHT…

By Thursday, a cold front will approach Connecticut, but it won’t cross the state until Thursday night. This means another hot and humid day, as temperatures will likely soar into the lower 90s inland with dew points reaching or exceeding 70 degrees! The shoreline will be cooler, with temperatures in the middle 80s by afternoon.



As the front gets closer, the chance for showers and thunderstorms will increase during the afternoon and evening hours. It is possible that not everywhere gets a storm, but we think they will be more widespread than they will be tomorrow or on Wednesday.



Because there will be clouds around most of Thursday, we expect it to be quite warm, with lows in the lower 70s in most places.

DRY FRIDAY & SATURDAY…

The front will have passed to our south by Friday morning, allowing skies to clear out and the humidity to begin falling as the winds to turn northwesterly. But the cooler air will lag behind the front, meaning the mercury could still get above 90 degrees in many places. Since the wind direction will be offshore, even the shoreline high temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees! It is quite possible that inland locations will achieve heat wave status this week – three consecutive days with highs of 90 degrees or higher.



The cooler air behind the front will finally reach us for Saturday, setting up what is looking like a fantastic day for outdoor activities! The humidity levels will be comfortable and high temperatures will be seasonable, with lower to middle 80s expected. The normal high for July 22nd at Bradley Airport in Windsor Locks is 85 degrees.

UNSETTLED SUNDAY…

Sunday unfortunately is not looking as nice as Saturday, as a storm system will approach our area. While we are not expecting a washout, it will be mostly cloudy with on and off showers and thunderstorms. The clouds and rain will hold temperatures down a bit, only hitting the lower 80s in most places.



MOSTLY DRY MONDAY, ISOLATED STORM POSSIBLE…

Monday right now is looking quite pleasant. Though we cannot rule out an isolated shower or thunderstorm, we are currently forecasting partly sunny skies, moderate humidity, and highs in the middle 80s in most of the state.



Meteorologist Mark Dixon & Intern Meteorologist Nathaniel Clark

“Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”