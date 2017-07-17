Some beaches remain closed due to high bacteria levels

State beaches along the shore remain closed due to high bacteria levels following heavy rain late last week.

However, residents are wondering about the testing at swimming area of neighboring beaches and asking why they aren’t closed.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection tests 23 swimming areas weekly at state parks and beaches like Rocky Neck.

Local health districts test the water at municipal neighboring beaches like Old Lyme and Waterford with more samples, and that's the difference.

On Monday, the swimming area at Rocky Neck State Park remained closed, along with three other state swimming areas.

While the state sampled the water on Monday morning, those test results won't come back until Tuesday.

The local Ledge Light Health District is responsible for checking the health of the water at municipal swimming areas such as Groton.

The samples are more frequent and analyzed at the same state lab.

"If we get an elevated bacteria result we go out for a resample, usually the following day or 36 hours later,” said Danielle Holmes, of Ledge Light Health District.

When to sample is also key for accurate readings.

"We just want to ensure that the first time things go around there is no contamination by somebody who is sampling or a temporary form of pollution such as a child with a diaper,” Holmes said.

But beach goers and swimmers say they'd rather be safe than sorry.

"I would say I’m concerned. Usually, if I view it that determines whether or not I’ll go in it,” said Laura Costello of New London.

DEEP will have new results mid-morning on Tuesday for Rocky Neck. Other beach areas according to DEEP that were closed will be tested later this week.

