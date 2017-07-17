Some CT restaurants experiencing clam strip shortage

Some Connecticut shoreline restaurants are struggling to try to keep up with demand for deep-fried clam strips and whole belly clams because the supply is low.

Some shacks told Eyewitness News that they will not even have the item for sale and it’s all because of a major Rhode Island supplier's clamming boats are out of service.

At Captain Scott's Lobster Dock, head chef Tom Eshenfelder has been keeping the crew busy whipping up all sorts of seafood treats especially clam strips and deep fried whole belly clams.

"Usually it’s lobsters, prices of scallops, steamers,” Eshenfelder said. “This is something a little off."

Some clam shacks said they can't get their normal supply of clams at the peak of the season. The demand is high and the prices are the same. The big difference is a major Rhode Island supplier has three harvesting ships in for repairs.

"The weather was off this season you know in the spring it was really a wet spring I don't know if that had anything to do with the clam strip catch,” Susan Eshenfelder said.

For Ed and Laurie Rudek of Harwinton, they said the getting their fix of seafood treats and it is what they look forward to. Ed Rudek said he loves his clam strips while Laurie Rudek said her favorite is a lobster roll.

"That's part of summer it’s a ritual you know go out go to the beach have a lobster roll,” Laurie Rudek said. “Anice sunny day take a ride."

"They're just delicious. I don't know what they’re doing differently,” Ed Rudek said. “The batter is very light. They're great.”

Eyewitness News didn't have any problem along the shore finding clam strips With the usual rule of supply and demand, prices are about the same.

"I think people are nervous that the price of clams strips are going to go up,” Susan Eshenfelder said. “We haven't seen that yet."

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.