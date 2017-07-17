Bridgeport officer, K9 credited with finding missing child

Bridgeport police are praising one of their officers and canines with locating a missing child who wandered from his home earlier this month.

Officers were called to a home on Catherine Street around 9 p.m. on July 9 where a mother said her 9-year-old boy, who has special needs, had walked out the back door and went missing.

Officer Ryan Mullenax and his K9 Zeus searched the area, and located the missing boy a little after 9:30 p.m.

The boy was not injured and was reunited with his mother.

“This child would not have been found if not for the efforts of K9 Officer Mullenax and K9 Zeus. This is an example of the great work that our officers do on a daily basis. Incidents like this one often go unnoticed but they are an integral part of our team and all we do to serve our community,” said Bridgeport Police Chief Armando Perez.

Zeus has been a part of the Bridgeport Police Department for over a year and has had 13 rescues.

