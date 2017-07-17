Connecticut Children's Medical Center relocating offices to Hartford

Connecticut Children's Medical Center is consolidating and bringing 400 jobs to downtown Hartford.

The world-renowned hospital has over grown its space and will be moving two locations in East Hartford to one Hartford office building.

Children come to Connecticut Children's Medical Center for more than 300,000 visits a year. By consolidating, they’ll be able to help more children get the care they need at one location.

For 21 years, Connecticut Children's Medical Center has made Hartford it's home. They've expanded over the years to several office buildings and now they want to bring everything together.

"Because our clinical programs are growing exponentially, we need more space and so we are giving up the administrative space,” Connecticut Children's Medical Center President & CEO Jim Shmerling said.

Shmerling said the move will put most of the administrative offices under one roof. They will be leaving two East Hartford offices, one on Hartland Street and the other at Founders Plaza.

Staff at the two East Hartford locations will relocate to Columbus Boulevard in Hartford, commonly known as the candy cane building.

"The location that Children's Medical Center has chosen is a really interesting one,” Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said. “It will help connect Coltsville, which is emerging as a strong commercial and residential center, to the downtown."

The move will also save money, a million a year in rent from the offices' spaces it was leasing, and it will allow the hospital to have an infusion center, which is a place for transfusions with chemo all on one floor.

"The children who are the sickest and need the most resource are those we will take care of here and anything that can be taken care of locally,” Shmerling said. “We are trying to do that locally."

The city has benefitted from other companies moving jobs to Hartford including United Bank moved downtown and this fall, the University of Connecticut will be opening its campus downtown. UConn is bringing with 3,000 jobs.

