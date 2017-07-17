Car fire closes three lanes on I-91 north

A car fire closed three lanes on I-91 north in Rocky Hill on Monday evening. (CT DOT)

A car fire closed three lanes on I-91 north in Rocky Hill on Monday evening.

The CT Department of Transportation reported the car fire just before 6 p.m.

The lanes are closed between exits 23 and 24.

It is unclear if any injuries have been reported.

