West Hartford restaurant has entertainment license suspended

A West Hartford restaurant has lost its entertainment license, but just temporarily.

This comes after the “three-strike you’re out” rule.

Los Imperios had three incidents within a certain time that caused the suspension and police said the restaurant has no plan to make it better.

The establishment won’t be serving up any entertainment for their customers for 15 days after they allegedly broke the regulations.

Some long-time customers said their experiences have always been positive.

“We have never encountered any problems over here,” said Carmen Lopez Perry. “We love this restaurant, Los Imperios and the times that we come here it's been a family thing.”

The restaurant had some run-ins with the law this year.

In January, police say a disc jockey was playing after hours, and then in May, two fights broke out within a two-week period.

The town says the fights were never reported to police by restaurant staff members, which is part of town regulations.

A letter, which was signed by the chief of police, says after these incidents, the establishment hasn't submitted a plan or worked with police.

So starting Tuesday, their entertainment license is suspended for 15 days.

They are still allowed to serve food and alcohol.

In the last two years, the restaurant has been investigated for serving alcohol to minors and not having working surveillance cameras.

Last year, it lost its liquor permit for a short amount of time after a series of issues, which included shots being fired.

They can start their entertainment back up on Aug. 2.

Eyewitness News reached out to the owner but hasn’t heard back.

