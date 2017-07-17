Firefighters respond to 3 heroin overdoses in one hour

Firefighters in New London said they responded to three heroin overdoses in the span of an hour on Monday night.

The area has had its fair share of opioid problems over the past few years.

Since purchasing 200 Narcan kits in 2015, New London firefighters have treated nearly 200 people for drug overdoses.

Firefighters have not provided further details on the overdoses.

