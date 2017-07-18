Police: Cruisers damaged during attempted traffic stop - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Police: Cruisers damaged during attempted traffic stop

Police tap blocks Coleman Drive as officers investigate early Tuesday. (WFSB) Police tap blocks Coleman Drive as officers investigate early Tuesday. (WFSB)
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -

Hartford police said a couple police cruisers were damaged early Tuesday morning during an attempted traffic stop.

Police  were trying to stop a vehicle in the area of Coleman Drive and Flatbush Avenue when it hit at least 2 cruisers.  That vehicle then fled the scene, police said.

According to police, the person behind the wheel may be connected to a homicide in the Capitol City which occurred Sunday.

Police said none of the officers were injured and the investigation is on-going.

That shooting happened Sunday afternoon in the city's North End.  Police identified the victim as 63-year-old Jeffrey Worrell of Hartford.  He was shot once in the head and pronounced dead a short time later at the hospital.

The vehicle involved in the shooting was reported stolen last week from a home in Windsor Locks.

