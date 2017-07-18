Police: Cruisers damaged during attempted traffic stop

Hartford police said a couple police cruisers were damaged early Tuesday morning during an attempted traffic stop.

Police were trying to stop a vehicle in the area of Coleman Drive and Flatbush Avenue when it hit at least 2 cruisers. That vehicle then fled the scene, police said.

According to police, the person behind the wheel may be connected to a homicide in the Capitol City which occurred Sunday.

Police said none of the officers were injured and the investigation is on-going.

That shooting happened Sunday afternoon in the city's North End. Police identified the victim as 63-year-old Jeffrey Worrell of Hartford. He was shot once in the head and pronounced dead a short time later at the hospital.

The vehicle involved in the shooting was reported stolen last week from a home in Windsor Locks.

