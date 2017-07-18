New Britain man arrested for assault, burglary in Bristol

Ryan Nash was charged with burglary and assault after forcing his way into a Bristol home. (WFSB)

Bristol police have arrested a man they said forced his way in a home on Lake Avenue Monday afternoon and assaulted man and woman inside.

Police said the suspect, Ryan Nash of New Britain, entered the home and then attacked the two people inside the home.

Nash was armed with a with a sharp weapon, police said, the man in the home suffered some minor injuries, but he did not require medical attention.

Police said Nash knew both the victims and the attack was not random.

Nash is charged with first-degree burglary, assault and breach of peace. He is being held on $25,000 bond and is due in court on Tuesday.

