State unions to reveal voting results on state budget concessions

Lawmakers have yet to agree on a state budget. (WFSB file photo)

State labor union are expected to announce voting results on Gov. Dannel Malloy's proposed labor concession agreement.

The deal would save the state $1.5 billion over the next two years, which may be enough to help save a state that is estimated to have a $5 billion deficit over the next two years.

Lawmakers are anxiously waiting to hear the results at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the Connecticut State Employees Association in Hartford.

The outcome will affect 42,000 state employees.

Since June 30, the state has been operating on an executive order after state lawmakers and Malloy failed to pass a budget.

The concessions deal, which was brokered between the governor's staff and unions, would make state workers pay more for health care and would double pension contributions for most workers.

Republicans pushed for more concessions because of the shortfall, but Malloy said that would have been too much for unions to accept.

House Democrats will also meet privately on Tuesday about the status of budget talks.

