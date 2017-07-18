Fog, possible storms, heat wave in the forecast

Areas of fog posed a hazard to drivers in parts of the state on Tuesday morning in what was a precursor to another humid day with another chance for thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service said dense fog will affect the morning commute, particularly along the Connecticut shoreline.

"We've got poor visibility [in New London]," said meteorologist Mark Dixon. "So you'll want to keep this in mind if you're driving around the state [Tuesday] morning, especially in coastal/southeastern portions of the state."

Dixon said visibility in those areas was down to a quarter of a mile or less.

The sun should break through any clouds by late Tuesday morning.

High temperatures are expected to reach the mid-to-upper 80s.

As the day progresses, there will be a greater chance than on Monday for an isolated shower or thunderstorm within Connecticut's borders.

Around the time of the evening commute, Futurecast showed spotty showers moving into the state.

"Any storms that do develop could produce some heavy rain and some flashes of lightning," Dixon said. "But we're not looking at any kind of severe weather threat."

Dixon said he expected many cities and towns to stay dry.

Once the sun sets, any storms that are around will diminish.

"Wednesday, we'll do it all over again," Dixon said. "Also for Thursday."

In the meantime, the mugginess continues.

"We are expecting our third heatwave to kick off on Wednesday and last through Friday," Dixon said.

Factoring in the humidity, Dixon said it's going to feel even more oppressive.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

