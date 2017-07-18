Heat, humidity continues Wednesday along with pop-up storms

The heat and humidity are sticking around, which could lead to a potential heat wave for the state.

The temperature at Bradley International Airport reached 90 degrees on Tuesday, which could be the beginning of a heat wave.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said it would be the third one of 2017. The first was in May and the second was in June.

"This week’s anticipated heat wave will likely be the longest of the year, thus far. It could last a total of 4 days, perhaps even 5," DePrest said.

On Tuesday, some towns were seeing strong storms, mostly in the northern part of the state. Some towns will get a heavy downpour, along with some thunder and lightning.

Tuesday night, temperatures will go down to between 65 and 75 degrees, and it will be uncomfortable for sleeping without air conditioning.

With the heat comes a poor air quality alert.

"There is a good chance an air quality alert will be issued for several days between now and Friday, at least for parts of the state," DePrest said.

He added that it may also be necessary for a heat advisory to be issued at some point.

Scattered storms are possible again for the rest of the week, but many towns will remain dry.

