Taste of Hartford underway

(Connecticut Restaurant Week Facebook) (Connecticut Restaurant Week Facebook)
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -

The Taste of Hartford returned on Monday.

The annual event featuring restaurants throughout the greater Hartford area runs until July 30.

Restaurants are offering special multi-course price-fixed menus.

It's sponsored by the Greater Hartford Arts Council.

Reservations are recommended.

Participating restaurants include:

  • Adams Mill Restaurant – (860) 646-4039
  • bin228 – (860) 244-9463
  • Black-Eyed Sally’s – (860) 278-7427 
  • The Capital Grille – (860) 244-0075
  • Carbone’s – (860) 296-9646 
  • Costa Del Sol – (860) 296-1714
  • Coyote Flaco – (860) 953-1299
  • Dish Bar & Grill – (860) 249-3474
  • Firebox – (860) 246-1222 
  • First & Last Tavern – (860) 956-6000
  • J Restaurant & Bar – (860) 527-7764
  • Max Amore –  (860) 659-2819 
  • Max Fish – (860) 652-3474
  • Nutshell Cafe – (860) 956-2836
  • On20 – (860) 722-5161
  • Park & Oak Restaurant – (860) 310-2099
  • Randy’s Wooster Street Pizza – (860) 649-1166
  • Salute  – (860) 899-1350
  • Sorella – (860) 652-3474
  • Tavern at Keney Park – (860) 757-0658
  • Ted’s Montana Grill – (860) 692-1167
  • Three Figs – (860) 668-7081
  • Trinity Restaurant – (860) 728-9822
  • Trumbull Kitchen – (860) 493-7412
  • Tunxis Grill – (860) 688-6429
  • U.S.S. Chowder Pot IV – (860) 244-3311
  • VIVO – (860) 760-2333

For more information, head to the event's website here.

