PD: CT man accused of 'videotaping women while they were undressing'

A Connecticut man was arrested after police said he was videotaping women while they were undressing in store fitting rooms on Monday night.

Hector Celestino was charged with voyeurism and risk of injury to a minor child.

The arrest of Celestino comes after officers were called to the Forever 21 department store at the Stamford Town Center around 7:30 p.m. ‘

Officers determined that Celestino was involved in the voyeurism complaint. Investigators are trying to determine if Celestino has done this other times.

The Victim, in this case, is a true hero; her actions directly led to the removal of this predator from the street. Protecting the citizens and visitors to this City is the primary concern of the Stamford Police Department paramount to this is the protection of our children and we will not tolerate people that prey on them. The Stamford Police will use of all its resources and manpower to hunt down these predators. The Citizens of this great City expect nothing less from its Police Department,” Stamford Police Lieutenant Michael A. Noto said in a statement on Tuesday.

Celestino is being held on a $20,000 bond. He is expected to be arraigned on July 31.

