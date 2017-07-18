Parrot owner asks park goers to keep eyes peeled

The owner of an African grey parrot is hoping the public can help track down the missing bird.

Channel 3's Dennis House reported that the parrot, named "Sage," was last seen in Bushnell Park in Hartford.

House asked viewers to tweet him of they spot the parrot and he would contact the owner.

Keep your eyes open for this African grey parrot named Sage last seen in Bushnell Park in Hartford. Tweet me if you see it! @WFSBnews pic.twitter.com/Sm0qGo3etU — Dennis House (@DennisHouseTV) July 18, 2017

