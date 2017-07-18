Rocky Neck State Park swimming area reopens after water quality concerns

The swimming area at Rocky Neck State Park has reopened on Tuesday after water quality concerns, according to state officials.

Officials from Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said the waters at Rocky Neck in Niantic and Mashamoquet Brook State Park in Pomfret were resampled on Monday.

The swimming area at Rocky Neck State Park in Niantic was closed on Thursday. Officials with the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said the "weekly water quality test conducted there showed a level of bacteria in the water above the standard set to protect the health of swimmers."

On Tuesday, officials from the Department of Public Health said test results showed " bacteria levels had receded to a level that was safe for swimming."

Gay City in Hebron and Pachaug State Forest in Voluntown remained closed on Tuesday. DEEP officials said they will retest on Thursday and the results will be available on Friday.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection tests 23 swimming areas weekly at state parks and beaches such as Rocky Neck. These tests are performed from Memorial Day to Labor Day over the course of two days, Wednesday and Thursday. The results are available the next day.

"Samples from these swimming areas are analyzed the DPH lab. Samples are analyzed for indicator bacteria, which are not disease causing pathogens, but are one of the tools used by public health and environmental protection officials to evaluate the potential contamination of waterbodies," DEEP said in a statement on Tuesday.

