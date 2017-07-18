UPCOMING SEMINARS BEING CONDUCTED BY AARP FRAUD WATCH - WFSB 3 Connecticut

UPCOMING SEMINARS BEING CONDUCTED BY AARP FRAUD WATCH

July 21 - AARP Fraud Watch Network Presents:  “The Con Artist Playbook:  Take a Look Inside the Mind of a Criminal”.  10:00 a.m.  New Milford Senior Center, New Milford.  To register, call   (860) 355-6075.

July 26 – Financial Fraud Bingo with the CT Department of Banking.   10:00 a.m.  Baldwin Center, 1000 West Broad Street, Stratford.  Register at (203) 385-4050.

July 31 - AARP Fraud Watch Network Presents:  “The Con Artist Playbook:  Take a Look Inside the Mind of a Criminal”.   10:00 a.m.  Prospect Senior Center, 6 Center Street, Prospect.  To register, call (203) 758-5300.