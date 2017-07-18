UPCOMING SEMINARS BEING CONDUCTED BY AARP FRAUD WATCH

July 21 - AARP Fraud Watch Network Presents: “The Con Artist Playbook: Take a Look Inside the Mind of a Criminal”. 10:00 a.m. New Milford Senior Center, New Milford. To register, call (860) 355-6075.

July 26 – Financial Fraud Bingo with the CT Department of Banking. 10:00 a.m. Baldwin Center, 1000 West Broad Street, Stratford. Register at (203) 385-4050.

July 31 - AARP Fraud Watch Network Presents: “The Con Artist Playbook: Take a Look Inside the Mind of a Criminal”. 10:00 a.m. Prospect Senior Center, 6 Center Street, Prospect. To register, call (203) 758-5300.