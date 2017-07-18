Republican Walker announces run for CT governor

Former United States Comptroller General Dave Walker announces run for governor. (WFSB file photo)

Republican and former United States Comptroller General Dave Walker is making a run at becoming governor of Connecticut.

Walker, who lives in Bridgeport, released this video online on Tuesday.

In his 90 second video, Walker said filed on July 10 and his goal is to turn around our state's economy.

Walker enters a governor's race with 14 other candidates from several political parties.

