2 new boats to help with clam shortage

Some Connecticut shoreline restaurants are struggling to try to keep up with demand for deep-fried clam strips and whole belly clams because the supply is low.

Some clam shacks are dealing with a shortage of the summertime favorite. (WFSB File photo)

Some shoreline restaurants are dealing with a low supply of clams.

Some clam shacks told Eyewitness News they can't get their normal supply of clams at the peak of the season. The demand is high and the prices are the same.

The shortage is due to a major Rhode Island supplier's clamming boats are out of service.

Atlantic Capes Fisheries announced on Tuesday that the supply will increase this week thanks to the purchase of Mandy Lynn, which is a new two-truckload surf clam vessel, that gives them seven boats.

The Misty Blue, which is a stern rigged surf clamming vessel, has returned that was out due to repairs. The Misty Blue under went a six-month capital intensive rebuild.

Charles 'Chad' Brayton, was also appointed to the position of Galilean Seafoods clam vessel manager in charge of Atlantic Capes' seven surf clam harvest vessels this week after the retirement of James Stock.

"I look forward to Chad reorganizing and increasing our surf clam fishing effort and harvests. With the reintroduction of the fv Misty Blue after six months of rebuilding and the addition of the fv Mandy Lynn to our fleet, I truly believe our customers will see increased availability of our quality surf clam products," Galilean General Manager Chris Shriver said in a statement on Tuesday.

