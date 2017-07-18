PD: 5 arrested for trespassing in Gov. Malloy's office

Five people were arrested for trespassing in the governor's office at the State Capitol in Hartford on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Officers from the State Capitol Police were called for a "complaint of persons refusing to leave the governor’s office" around 12:15 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located the group and issued them a misdemeanor summons after they refused to leave the office.

Police charged 66-year-old, Norwich resident Elanah R. Sherman, 67-year-old, Unionville resident Gary Gross, 57-year-old, West Hartford resident Melissa Marshall, 67-year-old, Windsor resident Molly Pauline Cole and 67-year-old, West Haven resident Elaine M. Kolb with second-degree criminal trespass.

All five were released on a promise to appear in Hartford Superior Court on July 26.

