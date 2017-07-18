Rollover crash briefly closes Route 2 ramp in East Hartford

A person was injured after a motor vehicle crash on Route 2 in East Hartford on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash was reported on the westbound side of Route 2 exit 2 ramp around 1:30 p.m. Drivers were asked to avoid that area if possible.

#CTtraffic: Rte 2 wb x2 wb ramp East Hartford temporarily closed for rollover with injury. Reduce speed approaching area. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) July 18, 2017

State police said at least one person was injured in the crash but did not say the extent of those injures.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Connecticut State Police.

