Man dies after being hit by car in North Stonington

A man was struck and killed by a car in North Stonington on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened on Route 201, which is also known as Cossaduck Road. The road was closed while police investigated but it has since reopened.

Police said the car was traveling northbound on Route 201 when it went off the road and shoulder and hit the man.

He was identified as 41-year-old Christopher Michael Bosma.

The driver of the car was not injured.

