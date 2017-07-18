City deciding what to do with 1700s whipping post

The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >
Iowa newlyweds are clinging to hope as their nearly 3-week-old daughter fights for her life after contracting a deadly virus believed to be from a simple kiss.More >
Iowa newlyweds are clinging to hope as their nearly 3-week-old daughter fights for her life after contracting a deadly virus believed to be from a simple kiss.More >
A baby boy born in Florida after his mother was struck in the head by lightning when she was nine months pregnant has died.More >
A baby boy born in Florida after his mother was struck in the head by lightning when she was nine months pregnant has died.More >
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.More >
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.More >
It's a social media game that can be deadly. It's called the 'Blue Whale Challenge'. Some parents have said that it led to their child's death. Now, school officials in Massachusetts are getting the message to parents to be on the lookout.More >
It's a social media game that can be deadly. It's called the 'Blue Whale Challenge'. Some parents have said that it led to their child's death. Now, school officials in Massachusetts are getting the message to parents to be on the lookout.More >
State union workers agreed to make concessions as part of a deal that should help stem the tide against the state's budget woes.More >
State union workers agreed to make concessions as part of a deal that should help stem the tide against the state's budget woes.More >
Surveillance video shows a Colorado man holding a 2-year-old boy before he allegedly threw the toddler into oncoming traffic.More >
Surveillance video shows a Colorado man holding a 2-year-old boy before he allegedly threw the toddler into oncoming traffic.More >
Doctors intending to perform cataract surgery on a 67-year-old woman in Britain found something rather unexpected: 17 contact lenses mashed together in her right eye, with 10 more behind them.More >
Doctors intending to perform cataract surgery on a 67-year-old woman in Britain found something rather unexpected: 17 contact lenses mashed together in her right eye, with 10 more behind them.More >
An Australian woman who called 911 to report what she believed to be an active sexual assault was shot and killed by a Minneapolis police officer.More >
An Australian woman who called 911 to report what she believed to be an active sexual assault was shot and killed by a Minneapolis police officer.More >
A Mississippi man admitted to beating a 3-year-old girl because she couldn't correctly answer questions about numbers, police said.More >
A Mississippi man admitted to beating a 3-year-old girl because she couldn't correctly answer questions about numbers, police said.More >