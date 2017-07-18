PD: Man attacked by dog in West Hartford

A 79-year-old man was injured after being attacked by a dog in West Hartford on Monday.

Police said it happened on Iroquois Road, where the dog owner and the victim were visiting separate people when the attack happened.

The dog was a boxer mix, and got free from the home it was in, police said, and attacked the man.

Police said the dog was separated several times from the victim but each time it got loose it went toward the victim.

The victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital due to injuries to his ribs, hand, bicep. He also suffered a fractured pelvis. The man turned 79 on Tuesday.

Officials said because of the incident, the owner decided to euthanize the dog. Police said the dog will be tested for rabies at the health department.

The incident is being investigated by the West Hartford Animal Control and West Hartford police.

Charges are pending against the dog’s owner.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.