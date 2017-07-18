PD: Two seriously hurt after being hit by stolen car

The crash happened at the intersection of Ashley and Sigourney streets. (WFSB)

Two people were seriously injured after they were hit by a stolen car in Hartford on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened on Ashley Street near the corner of Sigourney Square Park.

Officers said a man and woman were waiting by a fence for the bus when an SUV came flying around the corner, jumped the curb, hit both of them and ended up over a wall.

The people inside the car fled on foot, police said.

Hartford police said the Toyota Highlander that was involved in the crash was reported stolen on Tuesday morning from West Hartford.

Eyewitnesses said several teenagers were in the car, and none of them looked old enough to be driving.

Hartford police are now focused on tracking down everyone involved.

“This area is covered by our crime center cameras. We should have some pretty strong footage, I’m told by our detectives, of the crash,” said Hartford Deputy Police Chief Brian Foley.

Detectives have not released any of that video at this point.

The deputy chief said the woman who was hit lost one of her legs and may have to have the second one amputated as well.

He says the man is in critical condition but is expected to survive.

