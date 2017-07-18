A heat wave likely brewing!

A HEAT WAVE BREWING!

The temperature reached at least 90 degrees at Bradley International Airport today! It was the 2nd time the temperature reached 90 degrees at the airport this month and the 9th time this year. This is also the beginning of what will likely become the 3rd heat wave of 2017. So far, we’ve had 2 heat waves in 2017 and each one lasted 3 days. The first heat wave occurred on May 17th, 18th, and 19th. The second heat wave was in June, on the 11th, 12th, and 13th.

This week’s anticipated heat wave will likely be the longest of the year, thus far. It could last a total of 4 days, perhaps even 5! We are forecasting the temperature to reach or exceed 90 degrees again tomorrow, Thursday, and Friday. It’ll be a close call on Saturday too. I wouldn’t be surprised if the temperature peaked at 92 or 93 degrees over interior portions of the state before this week is over. There will be some relief at the beaches with highs generally in the 80s.

High humidity will make it feel even hotter over the coming days. The heat index (what we really feel) will rise well into the 90s and it may come close to 100 degrees. Dew point temperatures will be in the 60s and low 70s, perhaps even the middle 70s at times.

At night, including tonight, the mercury will bottom out between 65 and 75 degrees. It’ll be very uncomfortable for sleeping without air conditioning. Areas of fog will form due to the high humidity.

POTENTIAL WEATHER ALERTS…

With heat comes poor air quality. There is a good chance an air quality alert will be issued for several days between now and Friday, at least for parts of the state. It may also be necessary for a heat advisory to be issued at some point if the heat index is forecast to rise too high over the coming days.

THUNDERSTORM CHANCES…

Despite the heat, the chance for a thunderstorm between now and the end of the week will be relatively low. A few showers and thunderstorms popped up in Northern Connecticut today and they will be hit or miss going into this evening. Some towns will get a heavy downpour along with lightning and thunder. Meanwhile, main towns will go completely unscathed. Weather conditions will settle down later this evening.

Widely scattered or isolated thunderstorms will build up again tomorrow, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Once again, many towns will remain dry.

A BETTER CHANCE FOR RAIN SUNDAY AND MONDAY…

A frontal boundary could stall in or near Southern New England Sunday and Monday. This will bring a much better chance for showers and thunderstorms both days. Clouds and showers will also cool things off a bit. High temperatures are expected to drop back into the 80s, perhaps even lower if we get into a northeasterly flow on Monday.

TUESDAY…

While Monday is looking quite unsettled, we do expect better weather on Tuesday with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s.



Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

“Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”