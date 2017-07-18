Our 3rd Heat Wave of the Year is in the Forecast!

TUESDAY RECAP...

It was certainly a hot day with the high temperature at Bradley International Airport hitting 90, the 2nd time to do so this month and 9th time this year! The temperature in Hartford and Willimantic fell just short of the 90-degree mark with a high of 89 in both locations. Additionally, and as expected... isolated thunderstorms produced very heavy rain in portions of Tolland and Windham Counties. Radar estimated rainfall totals ranged from 2.0" to 2.5" in portions of Somers and Stafford. There was another area of 2.0"+ rainfall totals between Vernon and Tolland. At one point, a Flood Warning was issued for portions of Tolland and Windham Counties.

HEAT WAVE, HIGH HUMIDITY...

After reaching 90 yesterday, we will surpass 90 by a couple of degrees this afternoon and we'll do so again tomorrow. This means we are on track for our 3rd heat wave of 2017! The 2 previous heat waves each lasted 3 days. The first heat wave occurred in May, from the 17th to 19th. The second one was in June, from the 11th to the 13th.

This 3rd heat wave will likely be the longest of the year, thus far. It could last a total of 4 days, perhaps even 5! We are forecasting the temperature to exceed 90 degrees not only through Friday, but perhaps even on Saturday (it may be close, down to a degree or two). There will be some relief at the beaches with highs generally in the 80s.

High humidity will make it feel even hotter over the coming days. The heat index (the 'feels like' temperature) will rise well into the mid-90s and it may come close to 100 degrees. Dew point temperatures will be in the 60s and low 70s, perhaps even the mid-70s at times.

Each night, the mercury will bottom out between 65 and 75 degrees. It’ll be very uncomfortable for sleeping without air conditioning. Areas of fog will form due to the high humidity.

WEATHER ALERTS…

With heat comes poor air quality. An Air Quality Alert has been posted for the CT shoreline, from 11a to 11p today. There is a good chance more AQ alerts will be issued over the coming days, at least for parts of the state. It may also be necessary for a heat advisory to be issued at some point if the heat index is forecast to rise too high over the coming days.

THUNDERSTORM CHANCES…

Despite the heat, the chance for a thunderstorm between now and the end of the week will be relatively low. Any that develop could produce very heavy rain, due to the tropical nature of the atmosphere (it's loaded with moisture). Widely scattered or isolated thunderstorms could pop up any afternoon. But again, many towns will remain dry.

In addition to the isolated storm threat with the daytime heating, our models are indicating that a complex of storms may develop to our west and move through the region Thursday night into early Friday --- we'll have to monitor this situation.

THE WEEKEND, INTO MONDAY…

Saturday will again be hot and humid with a chance for a late day, isolated storm (most of the state, most of the day will be dry). A frontal boundary could stall in or near Southern New England Sunday and Monday. This will bring a much better chance for showers and thunderstorms both days. Clouds and showers will also cool things off a bit. High temperatures are expected to drop back into the 80s, perhaps even lower if we get into a northeasterly flow on Monday.

TUESDAY…

While Monday is looking quite unsettled, we do expect better weather on Tuesday with a partly sunny sky and highs in the upper 80s.



Meteorologist Mark Dixon

