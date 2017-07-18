Cooling centers, splash pads open up amid scorching temps

Simsbury has opened up cooling centers ahead of an expected heat wave (WFSB file photo)

Cooling centers throughout Connecticut will be open this week to help residents cope with the heat over the next few days.

Temperatures are forecast to hit 90 degrees at least into Saturday. An air quality alert has been issued for Wednesday along the shoreline from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. That means people with sensitive breathing conditions should stay inside as much as possible.

In East Hartford, Mayor Marcia Leclerc opened the following cooling centers:

South End Senior Center , 70 Canterbury St. Hours: 8:30 am to 4:30 pm (Monday- Friday)

, 70 Canterbury St. Raymond Library , 840 Main St. Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Monday-Thursday), 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Friday & Saturday)

, 840 Main St. Public Safety Complex (Police Lobby), 31 School St. Hours: 24 Hours (All Days)

The mayor's office in Bristol posted these cooling centers:

Bristol Public Library , 5 High St., 860-584-7787. Hours: Wednesday & Thursday: 8:30am-8pm

Manross Memorial Library , 260 Central Street, 860-584-7790. Hours: Wednesday & Thursday: 10am-8pm

Senior Center, 240 Stafford Ave. 860-584-7895. Hours: Wednesday & Thursday: 8:30 am - 5:00 pm

Simsbury town officials said they are opening the following cooling centers to the public:

Simsbury Public Library , 725 Hopmeadow St., 860 658-7663 Hours: Wednesday and Thursday 9:30 am – 8:30 pm, Friday 9:30 am – 5:30 pm

Eno Memorial Hall, 754 Hopmeadow St., 860 658-3273 Hours: Wednesday and Thursday 8:30 am – 4:30 pm Friday 8:30 am – 1 pm

For more information, Simsbury residents can reach out to the Simsbury Social Services Department at 860 658-3283.

New London city officials said they are opening the following cooling centers to the public:

Senior Citizen Center, 120 Broad St., 860-447-5232 Hours: Wednesday through Friday 8:30 am – 4:30 pm

Splash pads are available at the following locations:

Quassy Amusement Park in Middlebury

The Recreational Comlpex on Old Hebron Road in Colchester

Willow Street Park in New Britain

Rockwell Park at Jacobs Street and Dutton Avenue in Bristol

Lauter Park on Jackson Street in Willimantic

Wolcott Park on New Britain Avenue in West Hartford

Kennedy park on Oakwood Avenue in West Hartford

South Genesee Park, South Genesee Street, New Haven

Cedar Hill Playground, View Street and Rock Streets, New Haven

Edgewood Park, Corner of Chapel Street & Ella T. Grasso Blvd., New Haven

Kensington Street Park, Between Edgewood Ave & Chapel Street, New Haven

Jocelyn Square Park, Corner of Humphrey & East Streets, New Haven

Ann Street Park, Between Kossuth & West Streets, New Haven

Trowbridge Square Park, Cedar and Portsea Streets, New Haven

Galvin Park, Greenwich Avenue and First Street, New Haven

Lighthouse Point Park, 2 Lighthouse Road, New Haven

Scantlebury Park, Ashmun Street and Bristol Street, New Haven

Lewis Street, Front Street, New Haven

Dover Beach, Front Street, New Haven

Colt Park on Westhersfield Avenue in Hartford

Goodwin Park on Maple Avenue in Hartford

Keney Park on Tower Avenue in Hartford

Kavanagh Park on Trask Road in Old Saybrook

Cosey Beach Park on Ocean Avenue in New London

The Dinosaur Place on Hartford-New London Turnpike in Oakdale

Rogers Park on Memorial Drive in Danbury

Lake Mohegan on Morehouse Highway in Fairfield

Simple ways authorities have advised residents to beat the heat include:

Stay hydrated

Avoid prolonged sun exposure

Check on elderly family members and neighbors

Never leave children or pets in an unattended vehicle

Drink plenty of water throughout the day

Wear lightweight, loose fitting clothing

Limit your time outdoors

Symptoms of heat-related illnesses include the following:

Headache

Dizziness

Fatigue

Anxiety

Nausea

Vomiting

Low pulse rate

Other symptoms may include cold, pale and clammy skin or hot, flushed dry skin

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.