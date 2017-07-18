Cooling centers, splash pads open up amid scorching temps - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Cooling centers, splash pads open up amid scorching temps

Posted: Updated:
By WFSB Staff
Simsbury has opened up cooling centers ahead of an expected heat wave (WFSB file photo) Simsbury has opened up cooling centers ahead of an expected heat wave (WFSB file photo)
SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) -

Cooling centers throughout Connecticut will be open this week to help residents cope with the heat over the next few days. 

Temperatures are forecast to hit 90 degrees at least into Saturday. An air quality alert has been issued for Wednesday along the shoreline from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. That means people with sensitive breathing conditions should stay inside as much as possible.

In East Hartford, Mayor Marcia Leclerc opened the following cooling centers: 

  • South End Senior Center, 70 Canterbury St.  Hours: 8:30 am to 4:30 pm (Monday- Friday)
  • Raymond Library, 840 Main St.  Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Monday-Thursday), 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Friday & Saturday)
  • Public Safety Complex (Police Lobby), 31 School St. Hours: 24 Hours (All Days)

The mayor's office in Bristol posted these cooling centers:

  • Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., 860-584-7787. Hours: Wednesday & Thursday: 8:30am-8pm

  • Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central Street, 860-584-7790. Hours: Wednesday & Thursday: 10am-8pm

  • Senior Center, 240 Stafford Ave. 860-584-7895. Hours: Wednesday & Thursday: 8:30 am - 5:00 pm

Simsbury town officials said they are opening the following cooling centers to the public: 

  • Simsbury Public Library, 725 Hopmeadow St., 860 658-7663  Hours:  Wednesday and Thursday 9:30 am – 8:30 pm, Friday 9:30 am – 5:30 pm

  • Eno Memorial Hall, 754 Hopmeadow St., 860 658-3273 Hours:  Wednesday and Thursday 8:30 am – 4:30 pm Friday 8:30 am – 1 pm

For more information, Simsbury residents can reach out to the Simsbury Social Services Department at 860 658-3283.

New London city officials said they are opening the following cooling centers to the public: 

  • Senior Citizen Center, 120 Broad St., 860-447-5232  Hours: Wednesday through Friday 8:30 am – 4:30 pm

Splash pads are available at the following locations:

  • Quassy Amusement Park in Middlebury
  • The Recreational Comlpex on Old Hebron Road in Colchester
  • Willow Street Park in New Britain
  • Rockwell Park at Jacobs Street and Dutton Avenue in Bristol
  • Lauter Park on Jackson Street in Willimantic
  • Wolcott Park on New Britain Avenue in West Hartford
  • Kennedy park on Oakwood Avenue in West Hartford
  • South Genesee Park, South Genesee Street, New Haven
  • Cedar Hill Playground, View Street and Rock Streets, New Haven
  • Edgewood Park, Corner of Chapel Street & Ella T. Grasso Blvd., New Haven
  • Kensington Street Park, Between Edgewood Ave & Chapel Street, New Haven
  • Jocelyn Square Park, Corner of Humphrey & East Streets, New Haven
  • Ann Street Park, Between Kossuth & West Streets, New Haven
  • Trowbridge Square Park, Cedar and Portsea Streets, New Haven
  • Galvin Park, Greenwich Avenue and First Street, New Haven
  • Lighthouse Point Park, 2 Lighthouse Road, New Haven
  • Scantlebury Park, Ashmun Street and Bristol Street, New Haven
  • Lewis Street, Front Street, New Haven
  • Dover Beach, Front Street, New Haven
  • Colt Park on Westhersfield Avenue in Hartford
  • Goodwin Park on Maple Avenue in Hartford
  • Keney Park on Tower Avenue in Hartford
  • Kavanagh Park on Trask Road in Old Saybrook
  • Cosey Beach Park on Ocean Avenue in New London
  • The Dinosaur Place on Hartford-New London Turnpike in Oakdale
  • Rogers Park on Memorial Drive in Danbury
  • Lake Mohegan on Morehouse Highway in Fairfield

Simple ways authorities have advised residents to beat the heat include:

  • Stay hydrated
  • Avoid prolonged sun exposure
  • Check on elderly family members and neighbors
  • Never leave children or pets in an unattended vehicle
  • Drink plenty of water throughout the day
  • Wear lightweight, loose fitting clothing
  • Limit your time outdoors

Symptoms of heat-related illnesses include the following:

  • Headache
  • Dizziness
  • Fatigue
  • Anxiety
  • Nausea
  • Vomiting
  • Low pulse rate 
  • Other symptoms may include cold, pale and clammy skin or hot, flushed dry skin

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.