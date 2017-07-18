Cooling centers to open in CT tomorrow ahead of hot temperatures

Simsbury has opened up cooling centers ahead of an expected heat wave (WFSB file photo)

Cooling centers throughout Connecticut will be open this week to help residents cope with the heat over the next few days.

Simsbury town officials said they are opening the following cooling centers to the public:

Simsbury Public Library , 725 Hopmeadow St., 860 658-7663 Hours: Wednesday and Thursday 9:30 am – 8:30 pm, Friday 9:30 am – 5:30 pm

Eno Memorial Hall, 754 Hopmeadow St., 860 658-3273 Hours: Wednesday and Thursday 8:30 am – 4:30 pm Friday 8:30 am – 1 pm

New London city officials said they are opening the following cooling centers to the public:

Senior Citizen Center, 120 Broad St., 860-447-5232 Hours: Wednesday through Friday 8:30 am – 4:30 pm

Authorities advise residents:

Stay hydrated

Avoid prolonged sun exposure

Check on elderly family members and neighbors

Never leave children or pets in an unattended vehicle.

For more information, Simsbury resident can reach out to the Simsbury Social Services Department at 860 658-3283.

