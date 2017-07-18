Car thefts, burglaries on the rise in Glastonbury

Police are warning residents about an increase in car thefts and burglaries (Glastonbury Police)

Glastonbury officials are warning residents about a rise in the number of car burglary and thefts being reported.

Video from a Glastonbury apartment complex was recently released that shows a group of people running through the parking lot checking for unlocked cars.

Authorities said if the thieves find keys in the car, they end up stealing it.

Residents are being urged to keep their vehicles locked, and never leave keys inside an unlocked car.

Also, residents shouldn’t leave valuables in their cars.

Anyone with information on the suspects should contact Glastonbury police at 860-633-8301.?

