Flowers swiped from grave hours after burial

A woman says someone stole the flowers off a grave site hours after her mother was laid to rest in a Portland cemetery.

Portland police said they are involved and are trying to track down whoever did it.

Sharon Godwin Purzycki said it was pouring outside the day she buried her mother.

When the rain stopped, she said she decided to head back to the Swedish Cemetery to spend some quiet time with her mom.

She pulled up and noticed that the casket's spray was gone, several other arrangements were missing and there were footsteps all over the grave.

Purzycki said in that moment, she was horrified, angry and heartbroken. She wanted to know who would do something like that.

"How would you feel if you went to put something to honor your mother, your father, your sister, your friend and it was gone?" Purzycki told Eyewitness News.

Police said thefts don't happen often at the Swedish Cemetery.

They said they are speaking with people who live nearby, checking for surveillance video and increasing patrols.

Anyone with information is asked to give them a call.

