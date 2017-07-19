1 lane reopens on Route 44 in Ashford after crash

Route 44 in Ashford was closed for a crash involving a dump truck.
One lane has since reopened.
Dispatchers said it happened Wednesday on the portion of Route 44 known as Pompey Hollow Road.
A car was involved in addition to the dump truck.
There's no word on injuries or a cause.
For real-time traffic updates, check the WFSB traffic map here.
