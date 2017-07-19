1 lane reopens on Route 44 in Ashford after crash

A dump truck was involved in a crash on Route 44 in Ashford on Wednesday morning. (WFSB)

Route 44 in Ashford was closed for a crash involving a dump truck.

One lane has since reopened.

Dispatchers said it happened Wednesday on the portion of Route 44 known as Pompey Hollow Road.

A car was involved in addition to the dump truck.

There's no word on injuries or a cause.

