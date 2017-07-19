Potential heat wave continues today

The big story for Wednesday is expected to be the heat and humidity, though an isolated shower can't be ruled out.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon said temperatures could exceed 90 degrees for the second straight day.

"[Tuesday] we hit 90 at Bradley International Airport," Dixon said. "We need three days in a row to have a heat wave."

An air quality alert goes into effect at 11 a.m. on Wednesday and runs through 11 p.m. That means people with sensitive breathing conditions should spend as much time indoors as they can.

The head index value could go well into the mid-90s.

Dixon said the heat wave could last until Saturday, which would make it the state's third of the year and also the longest.

"It's all about reaching that 90 degree mark," he said. "It could come down to a degree or two."

As far as the storm chance goes on Wednesday, Dixon said it's slim.

"If one were to develop because of the tropical nature of the atmosphere like [Tuesday], it could produce heavy rain," he said. "But once the sun sets, the thunderstorm threat will diminish."

As has been the pattern for the better part of the week, the same weather is expected to continue for Thursday.

"[Thursday] will again primarily be a dry day for many communities," Dixon said.

Temperatures will be in the low-90s with the humidity continuing.

Expect the same scenario for Friday.

"Saturday, if we get enough sunshine, we could hit 90," Dixon said. "That would make a five-day heat wave."

