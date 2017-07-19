Thursday could lead to heat wave, strong storms

The big story for the state right now is the heat and humidity, and it isn't going away anytime soon.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said temperatures exceeded 90 degrees at Bradley International Airport on Wednesday, the second day in a row where temps reached at least 90.

One more day at 90 degrees will declare a heat wave for the state.

"Since we are forecasting tomorrow’s highs to be between 90 and 95 degrees away from Long Island Sound, we should hit official heat wave status tomorrow," DePrest said.

An air quality alert went into effect at 11 a.m. on Wednesday and runs through 11 p.m. That means people with sensitive breathing conditions should spend as much time indoors as they can.

The humidity is expected to creep up Wednesday night and Thursday, which means "the heat index (what we really feel) will rise well into the 90s and it may come close to 100 degrees tomorrow," DePrest said.

Several communities set up cooling centers. For a list of that and splash pads, head here.

"Well I had the day off so I and my friend came here with my kids to enjoy some time by the beautiful lake and you know we're just enjoying the day out here in the sun," New York resident Julie Tresco said.

Quassy Amusement Park in Middlebury was where the water was for many families to come cool off on Wednesday. Quassy Amusement Park has been around since 1908 and has been run by the same family for 80 years. The main attraction is Lake Quassapaug.

"The water here at the lake and the splash pads," Homer McMillan, of Bridgeport, said. "Every time they are on the shore they destroy the sand castles. They are doing demolition."

DePrest said the heat wave could last until Saturday, which would make it the state's third of the year and also the longest.

"The good news is that the dew points will be lower Friday and Saturday, so it won’t be quite as oppressive even though it will still be quite hot," DePrest said.

A better chance for storms comes Thursday night and early Friday morning, with the passing of a weak cold front.

"While not everyone will get a shower or storm, the moist nature of the air mass means that any storms that do develop could produce heavy rainfall," DePrest said.

All storms and showers should be gone by sunrise on Friday.

Friday and Saturday should be dry, hot and somewhat less humid, DePrest said.

