Man given 4 life sentences for botched Connecticut robbery

Police say the bodies of what appear to be two people killed in an accident decades ago have been recovered from a glacier in southwestern Switzerland.More >
Police say the bodies of what appear to be two people killed in an accident decades ago have been recovered from a glacier in southwestern Switzerland.More >
A Naugatuck woman is claiming a town official committed tax fraud after she said the check she made out for her taxes was altered.More >
A Naugatuck woman is claiming a town official committed tax fraud after she said the check she made out for her taxes was altered.More >
A woman who was found inside a vehicle along with her dead 1-year-old child has been arrested and charged with murder.More >
A woman who was found inside a vehicle along with her dead 1-year-old child has been arrested and charged with murder.More >
A California father wrote an open letter to the man he said threatened to call the police on his daughter who set up a lemonade stand on public property.More >
A California father wrote an open letter to the man he said threatened to call the police on his daughter who set up a lemonade stand on public property.More >
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >
A father of four spent his last night with his children Monday before he is deported to Mexico.More >
A father of four spent his last night with his children Monday before he is deported to Mexico.More >
Authorities have released no details about what led to the shooting of Justine Damond, a meditation teacher and bride-to-be who was killed late Saturday by an officer who reportedly fired his weapon from the passenger seat of a squad car.More >
Authorities have released no details about what led to the shooting of Justine Damond, a meditation teacher and bride-to-be who was killed late Saturday by an officer who reportedly fired his weapon from the passenger seat of a squad car.More >
A man convicted of killing his stepdaughter and having sex with her corpse is contesting the terms of a divorce from her mother.More >
A man convicted of killing his stepdaughter and having sex with her corpse is contesting the terms of a divorce from her mother.More >
It's a social media game that can be deadly. It's called the 'Blue Whale Challenge'. Some parents have said that it led to their child's death. Now, school officials in Massachusetts are getting the message to parents to be on the lookout.More >
It's a social media game that can be deadly. It's called the 'Blue Whale Challenge'. Some parents have said that it led to their child's death. Now, school officials in Massachusetts are getting the message to parents to be on the lookout.More >