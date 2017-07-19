Suffield police arrest teens for stealing cars

A series of vehicle thefts in Suffield led police to arrest a couple of teenagers.

Police said they arrested a 16-year-old in Hartford and a 17-year-old at Rockville Juvenile Court.

The thefts happened between May 23 and June 3.

According to police, the 16-year-old was seen driving an Audi sedan that was stolen from Suffield. The teen was driving it in Hartford's south end.

Hartford police were able to arrest the teen and return the car to its owner.

The 17-year-old was believed to be involved in thefts in both Suffield and Manchester, as well as other areas.

Information about the suspect was shared during a meeting of about 40 local and state police investigators from across the Hartford area.

The 17-year-old was in Rockville Juvenile Court for unrelated charges when he was arrested on charges of first-degree larceny, second-degree criminal mischief and criminal attempt to commit second-degree larceny.

Vehicles allegedly stolen by the teen were returned to the owners in good condition.

Police said they have identified additional suspects in these thefts.

They anticipated making more arrests.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.