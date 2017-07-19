Injured Hamden red-tailed hawk on the mend

A red-tailed hawk was found with a serious wing injury in Hamden. (Hamden police)

A red-trailed hawk found with an injured wing in Hamden has been brought to a bird sanctuary to heal.

According to police, Hamden animal control officer Christopher Smith responded to the area of Shepard and Sherman avenues on Monday for a report of a hawk standing in the middle of the street.

When Smith arrived, he secured the bird and determined that it had a serious wing injury.

The hawk was transported to A Place Called Hope in Killingworth.

Smith reported that the raptor's health has since improved.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.