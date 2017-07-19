National Guard training underway in East Lyme

More than 100 Connecticut National Guard members are training to become officers in East Lyme. (WFSB)

More than 100 men and women are aspiring to become officers in the Connecticut National Guard

Phase one of officer candidate school for the 130 candidates from 12 states continued on Wednesday at the Stones Ranch Military Reservation in East Lyme.

Wednesday marked day five of an intense two-week program that officials said tests leadership skills and basic soldier skills such as land navigation.

The second phase begins in August.

The entire program runs 14 months.

