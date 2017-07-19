Heat, humidity drive people to keep cool around the state

Parents and children kept cool at New Britain's Willow Street Park splash pad on Wednesday. (WFSB)

With temperatures expected to hit or exceed 90 degrees in the state on Wednesday, many people sought ways to keep cool.

The humidity is not making it any better.

Families turned to places, like Willow Street in New Britain, that have splash pads.

"It's really hot so I think being in the water with the kids is good," said Carmen Salez of New Britain. "They enjoy it and they stay from being hot."

The children were pulling their parents into the fold as well.

Kids are cooling off at the splash pad in New Britain today! @WFSBnews @WFSBwxTracker pic.twitter.com/xJP1XRqDfC — David McKay (@DavidMcKayTV) July 19, 2017

"Well, it's very hot so we decided to come to the water park have some fun," said Ashley Hernandez. "So the kids are starting to get me so I have to get them back with the water."

Experts warned people to stick to the shade, pace themselves, drink plenty of fluids and remind themselves that swimming is not the same as hydrating. They also reminded people to look out for those who may be more vulnerable.

The heat and humidity is expected to last until at least Saturday.

For more on the forecast, head here.

To see a list of cooling centers and splash pads, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.